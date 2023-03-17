Newcastle Herald
March 18 2023 - 9:30am
Brenton Avdulla and Hunter on March 4. Picture supplied

Not a Group 1 race, but a major win for Avdulla

He's ridden a racehorse at an elite level on the biggest stages in the country, and he has won more than a dozen Group 1 events, yet champion jockey Brenton Avdulla admitted to having nerves when he walked out at Wentworth Park's greyhound track earlier this month.

