THE Australian Offshore Superboat Championships is back for 2023 with a swag of exciting racing to come, including Lake Macquarie hosting round four on October 14-15.
Round one was held at Wyndham Harbour in Victoria on February 25-26, while the high-powered race boats come together again this weekend at Corio Bay, Geelong.
Belmont driver Darren Nicholson is said to be returning for full season aboard 222 after winning all of the now defunct UIM XCAT races.
Some of the Class One vessels feature motors from engine builders that supply the world-renowned V8 Supercars teams.
Even some of the drivers have been involved over the years, with Russell Ingall racing about 15 years ago and Todd Kelly being involved only four years ago.
The lightning fast, 40ft V8 Superboats are back with a four-boat fleet.
These craft are capable of up to 220kmh thanks to a pair of carburettor-fed, 510 cubic inch V8s developing 830hp each.
They swing surface-piercing propellers to leave incredible rooster tail wakes.
Andrew Searle is a long-time participant in the class, but, in recent times, has been heavily engaged in drag cars.
Andrew's late brother, Steve, was also a long-standing supporter of the series.
Andrew is hoping to have his new Class One vessel, ACME Racing, ready by the end of the season.
Supercat Outboard class are 30ft and have 600hp on tap, courtesy of two 300hp outboards on each hull.
This is the class most common around the globe, with similar vessels racing in New Zealand and the United States.
Even the XCATs were derived from this class.
Many still use the two-stroke Mercury 300XS to achieve speeds of up to 180kmh.
The governing body for the Offshore Superboat Championship is the Australian offshore Powerboat Club, whose commodore, Antony de Fina, actively races in this class.
Aboard Saracen, de Fina has just installed Mercury's new, purpose-built 4-stroke V8 300R outboards and is the only one currently running this package.
"I've always liked to test new equipment and be at the forefront, so am very excited to get going with the racing, de Fina says.
"Half of the teams in the US are already using them, so it will be good to see how they perform."
The largest fleet of boats racing form the two Sports Classes, 65 and 85, which reflect the maximum speed at which these craft can travel. This is the most accessible level of racing, as it is specifically formulated for production boats.
Manufacturers such as Cootacraft from Mallacoota, Edencraft based in Geelong, and Razorcraft in Somerton have factory teams.
Competitors come from all over the eastern seaboard to attend the events.
Their craft are powered by 200, 250, and even 300hp engines from brands such as Mercury, Evinrude, and Suzuki, but outright speed is not the real goal here.
These are speed bracketed classes, and so it is much more akin to the regularity trials that car clubs often run.
The boats are GPS governed to ensure they do not exceed speed limit.
If they do, penalties apply.
Consistency of speed is what will win the day here, so driver skill and boat set up are crucial, especially as conditions vary so much.
The enthusiasm of the teams filters down to the spectators, who can connect with the racers and boats ashore for that engagement and inspiration only racing provides.
It continues once the racing begins, for the action is close to shore, and there are plenty of amenities to also partake in during the breaks.
There are three races for each class over the course of the weekend for them to gain points for their respective, overall championship.
Itt will take a combination of speed, reliability and consistency to anoint the winners in the end.
The 55 Motor Yacht is said to herald a new era for Lightwave Yachts, a Queensland company that was founded in 1996 and is the only remaining Australian-based manufacturer of production cruising catamarans.
Featuring long and sleek hulls, an optimal shaft angle and 5500 litre fuel capacity, the new semi-displacement hull is designed to cut through the water with minimal propulsion, allowing efficient cruise at higher speeds.
Engine options begin with twin 300hp Volvo D6 engines as standard, then rise to 480hp, the latter delivering up to 25 knots of boat speed. With base power, a cruising range of 2500nm (4630km) is predicted at 8 knots (14.8kmh) or 1100nm (2037km) at 16 knots (29.6kmh).
The 55MY's large cabin top can accommodate up to 3600 watts of solar, allowing electric or hybrid engines to be used for even greater cruising range and self-sufficient living. Essential safety features have been incorporated into the design, with all key weight components onboard being balanced both vertically and longitudinally.
The 16.75m hull accommodates up to eight people with a king-size master cabin, port-side queen-size VIP cabin, port forward guest cabin with double bunks.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.