Australian Offshore Superboat Championships all set for another quick visit to Lake Mac in October

By Mark Rothfield
March 17 2023 - 8:00am
The 2023 Superboat series is up and running, with racing on Lake Macquarie booked for October.

THE Australian Offshore Superboat Championships is back for 2023 with a swag of exciting racing to come, including Lake Macquarie hosting round four on October 14-15.

