ARCHIE Goodwin had hoped to use the FIFA under-20 Wolrd Cup as a shop window.
Now, the teenager's focus is on helping the Jets secure a place in the A-League finals.
Whether the striker returns for the must-win clash against Perth Glory at McDonald Jones on Saturday will hinge on a groin issue.
Goodwin returned on Monday from Uzbekistan where the Young Socceroos went down to the host nation 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-final of the under-20 Asian Cup to miss qualification for the World Cup in Indonesia.
"An under-20 World Cup is a stage where a lot of players get their big moves," Goodwin said. "Everyone big team in the world is watching and it is a chance to perform and impress people. It's definitely disappointing not to be going to that tournament, but I have to brush it aside now and focus on the team."
Goodwin had scored for the Jets in consecutive matches before going away with the Young Socceroos, where tendonitis in his groin limited the 18-year-old to playing the final two games.
He scored a maiden international goal, as well as providing an assist and earning a penalty, in a 9-1 win over Qatar.
In the quarter-final, he again played off the bench and converted a spot kick in the penalty shoot-out after the score was locked at 1-all at the end of extra-time.
"I definitely didn't play as much as I would have likes [due to groin]. The time I had on the field, I thought I was up to scratch," Goodwin said.
"The walk from halfway to the penalty spot was the most nerve wracking moment in my life. To have 40,000 people screaming at me and supporting Uzbekistan. But as soon as I put the ball down, everything went quiet in my head. The keeper looked tiny in the goals and I thought if I put in a corner, I'd be fine. It was definitely a relief when it went into the back of the net."
The Jets, eighth on 24 points, have six games remaining. In the past two season, the sixth-placed team have finished with 39 points.
"The boys are really positive," Goodwin said. "We are playing the way we always play. When we are on, we are on. Obviously the last six games are extremely important."
Goodwin is certainly in a confident frame of mind.
"Going into the [Asian] tournament I definitely had momentum and that goal-scoring feeling back," he said. "That is a big thing for a striker. You need to get into that mood. Once you have scored a couple in consecutive games, you always feel like you will do it again. That is what happens for a nine. I have that mentality now. The goals are there for me to score."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
