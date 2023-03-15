Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-league soccer, 2023: Goal-hungry Goodwin returns focus to Jets after under-20 World Cup disappointment

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets players Mo Al-Taay and Archie Goodwin with with police constable Police Lauren Hughes, senior fireman Ben hunter and paramedic station officer Janice Hicks at the Bar Beach car park. The Jets will host first responders round on Saturday to recognise the work of emergency services in the region. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

ARCHIE Goodwin had hoped to use the FIFA under-20 Wolrd Cup as a shop window.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.