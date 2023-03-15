Newcastle Herald
NRL orders 11-day stand down after concussions

By Scott Bailey
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:00pm
The NRL has told clubs players must be sidelined for 11 days after a concussion in the biggest shake up to its player safety protocols in close to a decade.

