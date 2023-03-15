Newcastle Herald
NRL to order stand down after concussions

By Scott Bailey
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
The changes come days after the latest concussion suffered by Kalyn Ponga.

The NRL is poised make the biggest change to its concussion protocols in close to a decade, with players to be ordered to stand down after brain injuries.

