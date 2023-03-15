Newcastle Herald
New Lambton Village shops get Herb Urban gardens and a new mural

Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 1:27pm
Claire Jones, of Herb Urban, with Alyssa Fischer outside Floweresque, in New Lambton on Wednesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

SMART gardens have been installed at businesses across New Lambton's shopping village as part of a beautification project to encourage more people into local shops and cafes.

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Local News

