SMART gardens have been installed at businesses across New Lambton's shopping village as part of a beautification project to encourage more people into local shops and cafes.
The City of Newcastle's special business rate program provided the money for Islington's Herb Urban to install the hanging gardens outside nine businesses.
The gardens are connected to sensors which notify Herb Urban when the plants need water or a health check.
"We have matched the vibe of the plants to the vibe of each business," operations manager Claire Jones said.
"They have all been grown locally and the gardens really create a community feeling and draw people into the business."
"I've received a lot of positive comments," Kathy Slevin from clothing boutique Kate Devine said.
"Lots of other local businesses are wanting them installed on their shop fronts. They've been a positive addition and good for business and the precinct."
The project includes the creation of a four-metre high mural on the exterior of New Lambton Library, from the artists at Up&Up Inspirations and New Lambton High School students.
The mural is already taking shape with a black cockatoo as the focal point.
Chaddies on Regent cafe owner Jo Grace said the mural was already creating a lot of interest and would "inject so much colour" to what was a plain brick wall.
The beautification works were revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the creative projects "selected for New Lambton are set to enhance the precinct for residents and visitors, making it an even better place to eat, drink and shop".
Special Business Rates are collected from businesses in Newcastle CBD, Darby Street, Hamilton, Mayfield, New Lambton and Wallsend for the promotion, beautification and development of those precincts.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
