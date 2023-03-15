PERTH indie-pop artist Stella Donnelly has cancelled her return to Newcastle just hours before the performance.
The Boys Will Be Boys and Beware Of The Dogs singer-songwriter was scheduled to play at the Cambridge Hotel on Wednesday night as part of her national tour for her second album Flood.
Donnelly withdrew due to illness, which also led to the cancellation of her shows at Sydney's Factory Theatre on Friday and the Unibar in Wollongong on Saturday.
"I am very sorry to announce that we are unable to play tonight in Newcastle or any of this week's shows in Sydney and Wollongong," Donnelly posted on social media.
"I have received advice from doctors that I need to rest my voice to avoid causing permanent damage.
"In addition to this, one of our band mates has fallen ill which has given us no choice but to cancel.
"It breaks my heart to have to cancel shows and I want to send my deepest apologies to anyone who was hoping to see us this week."
Refunds are available from the point of purchase and the Cambridge confirmed they were working on rescheduling the performance shortly.
