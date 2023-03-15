Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle's strategic sports plan outlines recommendations to upgrade amenities and changerooms

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Tynan and Ada Fiore with the render of the new building which will house female changerooms. Picture by Simone De Peak

While female change rooms have been secured for Passmore Oval, many other sportsgrounds across Newcastle are dealing with outdated infrastructure and a lack of female facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.