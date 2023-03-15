Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Research projects by the University of Newcastle share in Medical Research Future Fund grants

Updated March 15 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Michelle Kennedy on left. Picture supplied

RESEARCH in Newcastle will receive a boost, with $17.6 million promised for projects including improving access to stroke rehabilitation, preventing young people from using e-cigarettes, care for asthma and dementia sufferers, and helping Aboriginal women become smoke free during pregnancy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.