Seven Days in League: Can the North Sydney Bears conquer the menace of China?

I FIND myself overcome with emotion after reading a tear-jerking story about former premiership-winning winger Blake Ferguson, who is apparently facing costly medical bills to fix a nose left bent and battered after a decade in the NRL.
Apparently Ferguson has asked the NRL for financial assistance but copped the Basil Brush because he finished his footy career playing rugby union overseas.
"I have been told because I went to Japan and England and it has been over 12 months [since his last NRL game] that I'm not eligible for the medical treatment to fix it," he reveals on social media. "Surely I can be compensated for ruining my face. This wouldn't have happened if I just played for ya local footy team.''
I guess this just shows the evolution of the modern game. Back in the day, blokes like Gavin Miller and Ray Price wore their busted beaks like badges of honour. But times have changed.
Fortunately, a host of big names, including Latrell Mitchell and Andrew Fifita, speak out in support of "Fergie Ferg". Hopefully they'll set up a GoFundMe page to repair his hooter.
Looking on the bright side, given he was arrested for possessing cocaine while playing rugby in Japan a couple of years ago, Fergie's snoz is presumably still in some sort of working order.
SKY Stadium CEO Shane Harmon is fuming about the number of pitch invaders during last week's Warriors-Knights clash in Wellington. More than a dozen yobbos - some clad only in their Reg Grundies - kept security staff busy as a 16,676-strong crowd cheered them on.
"We had two security guards injured," Harmon explains. "One was transported to hospital with suspected concussion, and that's the point for me where enough is enough. We need to act before there is an incident which changes the sport in New Zealand forever."
I'd suggest it's time to arm the security guards with cricket bats and get them to whack any apprehended intruders on their bare bums.
Used to work a treat back when Greg Chappell visited NZ in his cricketing heyday.
THE Dolphins make it two from two by beating Canberra to leave fans of the NRL newbies in raptures.
But every time the cameras focus on the coaching box, it's hard not to notice the bloke sitting directly behind the Old Fox.
Who is this mystery man? I have no idea, but I can't imagine he's there to provide light entertainment. He looks even grumpier than the coach, if that was possible.
Still, never judge a book by its cover. Maybe when he's not hanging out with the Old Fox, he's a regular on the stand-up comedy circuit.
AN extraordinary world exclusive in the Sunday Telegraph catches my eye.
"Australia's political fight to keep Chinese influence at bay in the Pacific could provide a path for the North Sydney Bears to return to the NRL," the report declares.
"The Sunday Telegraph can reveal the Bears are weighing up whether to align themselves with NRL bid teams from Pasifika or Papua New Guinea - and it could help in the ongoing battle against China to win hearts, minds and wallets in that region."
The gist of the story is that the Federal Government has indicated it is willing to kick in a few dollars if the NRL chooses a team with Pacific connections as its 18th franchise.
Wow. Who needs to spend $368 billion on nuclear submarines? Just unleash the might of rugba league and watch those Chinese tremble.
What role will the long-defunct North Sydney play in all this?
Well, it's a widely known fact that the bear in Chinese culture represents masculinity, bravery and strength. Especially ones that have come back from the dead.
Meanwhile, the injury-decimated Knights are celebrating one of their finest hours after downing Wests Tigers 14-12 at Leichhardt Oval. One of their heroes is winger Dom Young, who scores two tries. Good job the Knights couldn't find any takers when they were trying to trade him in a few weeks ago.
I CAN'T help wondering if Saint Peter V'landys should double down on this plan to conquer China with rugba league. Why don't the 13-man code establish a new franchise smack bang in Xi Jinping's backyard?
I reckon Wuhan would be the perfect location. The Wuhan Bats ... now there's a team that could finally put the greatest game of all on the world map.
THE appearance of golf pin-up girl Paige Spiranovic at a Manly training session catches my attention, and for some reason my thoughts turn to Kalyn Ponga.
KP was apparently a gun junior golfer, and it strikes me as a sport in which you're not likely to get bashed around the melon too badly. Maybe he could get a start on Greg Norman's rebel LIV tour? Mind you, he'd probably have to take a pay cut ...
THE Eels announce they have released Nathan Brown, the former NSW Origin forward, who immediately signs for the Chooks.
This will surely make life slightly less confusing for Nathan Brown, the former Dragons, Knights and Warriors coach, who is now in charge of the Eels' elite-pathways program.
I AM intrigued by reports that a group of 60 former aerial ping-pong players are launching a class-action lawsuit over concussions, which could cost the AFL more than $1 billion.
The message is clear - mums and dads, don't let your kids play such a dangerous sport. Sign them up to play rugba league.
