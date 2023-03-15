Newcastle Herald
Seven Days in League: Can the North Sydney Bears conquer the menace of China?

By Robert Dillon
March 16 2023 - 6:00am
Wayne Bennett and his unknown buddy struggle to contain their excitement after the Dolphins' win against Canberra last weekend. Picture Getty Images

THURSDAY

I FIND myself overcome with emotion after reading a tear-jerking story about former premiership-winning winger Blake Ferguson, who is apparently facing costly medical bills to fix a nose left bent and battered after a decade in the NRL.

