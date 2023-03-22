The thriving Newcastle and greater Hunter hospitality industry is one of the region's great success stories as restaurants, cafes and hotels continue to evolve and expand.
Throughout April, Newcastle Food Month celebrates all things food, and brings together more than 80 Newcastle eateries, with over 40 feature events and 40 "Plate Date" offers of food and drink for $25.
Food is the hero element, but behind it is an army of hospitality staff, starting with chefs and restaurateurs, then the hard-working wait staff who deliver the food with a good Newcastle smile.
Then there are those behind the scenes, who assist the chef, peel the spuds, wash the dishes and then, at the end of the shift, clean the kitchen spotlessly.
In a nod to all of these people who ensure that our meals are cooked, beautifully presented and served, and that the kitchen operates smoothly, the Newcastle Herald is proud to show its support through the inaugural Shoot Your Hospitality Hero photographic competition.
We are looking for professionally shot images of anyone involved in hospitality in a setting that evokes the industry, but it doesn't have to be a kitchen.
It could be a chef at the markets, or evaluating some just-delivered seafood. It could be wait staff gliding through a restaurant to deliver a meal, or exhausted after service. Or perhaps a kitchen hand or "dish pig" hard at work behind the scenes.
The person or people in the photo must be employed or photographed at a venue within the Newcastle Local Government Area.
Selected entries will be published by the Newcastle Herald commencing Saturday, April 1, with the best selected 10 images published on Saturday, April 29.
Entries will be judged by a Newcastle Herald photographer and organisers of Newcastle Food Month.
The winner will receive a wine fridge, three dozen bottles of First Creek Wines, and a $200 voucher to dine at leading Newcastle restaurant The Flotilla.
Second prize is one dozen bottles of First Creek wines, and third prize, six bottles of First Creek wines.
Entries should be emailed to team@newcastlefoodmonth.com.au and arrive by 5pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023 (maximum five photos, as JPEG attachments).
By entering the competition, a person is stating the photograph was taken by them and that they own the copyright.
The photographer gives Australian Community Media and the associated titles permission to publish their submitted photographs in any form, including print, online, book, calendar or exhibition.
The photographer retains the copyright.
Write your name and "Hospo Hero Photography Prize" in the subject field.
All entries must list the author's name, address, email address and phone contacts.
Please note that not all photo entries will be published.
Photos must be minimum 500KB and maximum of 2MB. Australian Community Media reserves the right to crop a photograph.
Regardless of whether you are shooting photos or not, enjoy Newcastle Food Month throughout April.
Besides the $25 Plate Date meals at more than 40 restaurants, there is a special food event almost every day during the month.
The special events kick off with Cake Boi High Tea on April 1 at Ms Mary in the Crystalbrook Kingsley, prepared by Reece Hignell of Cake Boi with Matt Smith of Kingsley.
Attendees get a class of Peterson House Gateway sparkling on arrival and unlimited tea and coffee, and a goodie bag as well as the treats prepared by the chefs. Cost is $89.
On April 5, Arno Deli hosts an Italian cheese and wine masterclass from 6pm to 8.30pm.
Also on April 5, Oh My Papa hosts a six-course dinner with Scarborough wine pairing.
And so it continues during April, with pairings, surprises and fun nearly every day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.