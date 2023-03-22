Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Enter the Newcastle Food Month photo competition and win a bar fridge

March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A winning kind of photo, with hospitality legends Andrew Wright, Scott Webster and Troy Rhoades-Brown. Picture by Chris Elfes

The thriving Newcastle and greater Hunter hospitality industry is one of the region's great success stories as restaurants, cafes and hotels continue to evolve and expand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.