Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Greg Prichard: Who'll come out on top in this tantalising NRL round-three match-up between Sydney Roosters and the Rabbitohs

By Greg Prichard
March 16 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A flashback to last year's explosive play-off, in which the Roosters self-destructed against Souths. Picture Getty Images

The season starts for real for the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.