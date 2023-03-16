The season starts for real for the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.
Sure, they've already played two games, for a shock loss to the Dolphins and a less-than-emphatic win over the Warriors, but this is the game they really need to play - and win - against their arch-rivals, South Sydney.
I dare say it's the game they've been looking for as well, ever since their 2022 season ended ingloriously with a loss to the Rabbitohs in the first week of the finals.
If you do your best and put yourself in with a reasonable chance of winning, but lose a game, at least you can say you gave it your best shot.
But the Roosters delivered arguably the dumbest game by any team last season when they lost 30-14 to the Rabbitohs in a result that eliminated them from the competition. Souths were guilty of playing pretty dumb as well, but there was no question which team was dumber on the day.
There was a lot of spite, a lot of foul play and seven sin-binnings - four times Roosters players and three times Rabbitohs.
Victor Radley was sin-binned twice and he and his Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who was also sin-binned, were the poster boys for how their team lost control through extreme ill-discipline.
Playing Souths for the second week in a row after beating them 26-16 in the final round to extend a late-season winning streak to eight games, the Roosters lost the plot and with it their chance of winning.
The Rabbitohs had a dose of the crazies as well, but were still sensible enough often enough and advanced to the second week, where they beat Cronulla. Eventually, they were eliminated in a preliminary final by Penrith, but at least they had gone deep. The Roosters had crashed and burned.
The many Roosters players who went on to represent various countries at the World Cup in England at least had that as a distraction, but the thought of the hugely disappointing manner in which their team's NRL season had ended would still have been lingering in the back of their minds.
And when they finally all got back together for a shortened pre-season preparation it would've been a reminder.
The fact the Roosters are able to renew acquaintances with Souths as early as the third round is a great opportunity for them - as long as they have learned their lesson from that fateful day.
Coaches obviously have a lot of control over how their teams play and send them out on to the field to follow a plan, but they don't have total control. Sometimes, out there, the heat of the moment takes over and players do stupid things.
That day, the Roosters took that element to a level from which they could not hope to conjure a win.
Roosters coach Trent Robinson would've sent the players out to be physical, of course, but also to control their emotions at the same time. The odd moment of madness might still erupt, but not ad nauseum like it did that day.
It was the players' fault, but after that it becomes the coach's responsibility to produce his team in a much more disciplined shape the next time, and the time after that, and particularly when the time comes for them to play the Rabbitohs again.
Which is where we're at now. Souths have had a win over Cronulla and a loss to Penrith in the first two rounds, so as early as we still are in this season the result of tonight's game will put the winners at 2-1 and the losers at 1-2.
Neither of these teams likes looking up at the other on the competition table.
It's just seems so tantalisingly appropriate that Radley, after missing the second round due to a concussion, and Waerea-Hargreaves, after missing both rounds with a back injury, each return to the Roosters pack for this match.
After leading the way in the wrong direction the last time the Roosters played Souths, it is up to them to lead the team in the right direction this time.
The Roosters have been making the right noises in media interviews heading into the match, talking about the review the coach and players conducted after that finals loss.
Five-eighth Luke Keary said that while there was craziness right across that game it was the Rabbitohs who had handled it better and that for the Roosters it was about learning to better control their emotions.
Second-rower Nat Butcher said that when the game got wild the Roosters didn't maintain their composure, but that they knew what to do next time. Well, that time is here, and the proof will be in the pudding.
A loss, having given the game a good crack, wouldn't be the end of the world for the Roosters.
But a loss in which ill-discipline was a major contributor to the result would ring alarm bells because it would mean they hadn't learned much at all from the end of last season to the start of this one. A win, well that would really be one to savour for the Roosters.
But it won't come easy, because the Rabbitohs will want it just as badly.
Anything can happen in these games, as we saw when a wild tackle by Rabbitoh Latrell Mitchell fractured Rooster Joey Manu's eye socket just before the finals in 2021. Mitchell ended up missing the rest of the season through suspension.
It's going to be fascinating to see how it all turns out, because it's still going to be very physical. It always is.
What a game to play in when you're trying extra hard not to go off the deep end!
