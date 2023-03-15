LAST year Patrick Truscott made an instant impression in the Newcastle music scene, under the moniker ChaiChester, with the release of the impressive singles 29 and Warmer Waters.
On Sunday Truscott will provide a greater sample of his emotive songwriting with the release of ChaiChester's self-titled debut EP.
The five tracks are a lush and melancholic mix of indie, folk and psych, conjuring up comparisons to Ball Park Music and Augie March.
"There's a few more sombre songs, like everything I do, I'm always studying myself and situations around me," Truscott said.
"That's where I'm at with my songwriting. I'd like to take the camera and point it somewhere else eventually.
"Life is good, life is amazing, but I tend to zoom in on things that aren't as gleeful."
The most touching moment is 5am, written about his father who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the air force in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"There were some situations that caught up, but the song is more about the fact that it was pretty rough, but it was a necessary thing for our relationship," he said.
"I'm very close with my dad and he's doing really well now, he's actually doing amazingly."
ChaiChester was recorded and self-produced over six months in Truscott's home studio in Newcastle.
Truscott plans to take the EP on the road with a new band that includes drummer Mat Taylor (Ben Leece, Katie Brianna) and keyboardist James Hodgett (SF Wrens), plus Jordann Christie (synth/percussion), Joshua Sullivan (guitar) and James Hayes (bass).
You can catch ChaiChester at the Nutstock cancer charity festival at the Wickham Park Hotel on March 25 and supporting Sydney's Sir Archer at the Newcastle Hotel on April 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.