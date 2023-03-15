Newcastle Herald
Trophy Eyes release new single Blue Eyed Boy, Dust tune up for European tour

By Josh Leeson
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:14am
Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani on stage at the Supercars concert in Foreshore Park on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

TROPHY Eyes unveiled their new guitarist Josh Campiao, of melodic hardcore band Hellions, on Saturday at the Supercars concert and they've quickly followed with a new single.

