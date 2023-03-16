Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Jets chase repeat win against Reds in Adelaide: 2022-23 A-League Women round 18

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Allan scored a match brace when the Jets last played Adelaide, in Newcastle on New Year's Eve. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lauren Allan is unsure where she will be deployed against Adelaide on Friday but wants to replicate a two-goal performance that sunk the Reds last time they met if used in an advanced position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.