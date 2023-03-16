Lauren Allan is unsure where she will be deployed against Adelaide on Friday but wants to replicate a two-goal performance that sunk the Reds last time they met if used in an advanced position.
The 26-year-old is a natural forward but has also been utilised at fullback by Jets coach Gary van Egmond due to her speed to burn and strength on the ball.
Wherever she plays in the round-18 match at Coopers Stadium, Allan is keen to take another three points off the eighth-placed Reds (17 points) and put some distance between themselves and the bottom of the A-League Women's points table.
The Jets beat Adelaide 2-0 at No.2 Sportsground on New Year's Eve in a result they hoped would turn their season. It unfortunately didn't.
Newcastle are in second-last position on 10 points with three games remaining. They are only one point ahead of last-placed Wellington, who stunned competition leaders Sydney 1-0 last weekend.
"Hopefully I'm up front, so I can score some more goals," Allan said.
"I'm not sure where Gary is going to put me but hopefully I'm up there. I've actually never been to Adelaide ... They're always strong. We haven't had the best of luck there but hopefully we can change that."
After the Adelaide trip, the Jets host Phoenix in a match that could quite possibly determine the wooden spoon before closing their 2022-23 campaign away to the Sky Blues.
If they want to finish the season strongly, Newcastle must stop leaking goals.
The Jets have conceded 14 times in their past three outings and used the bye round last weekend to "recharge" and rest several niggles within the squad.
"We're just really trying to stick together after the past few weeks," Allan said.
"We've conceded quite a few goals. So just sticking together, working hard and picking up that technical side of it so we can run Adelaide into the ground and score some goals."
Centre-backs Emily Garnier and Taren King will come back into calculations for the starting side after missing Newcastle's 4-0 loss to Melbourne City in round 16 through suspension.
In other round-18 action, Melbourne City (28) host Sydney (33), Canberra (21) take on Victory (26) and Phoenix (nine) play Perth (19) on Saturday. On Sunday, Wanderers (16) battle Brisbane (20).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
