Lambton Jaffas look for Kale Bradbery to kick-start NPL season

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Kale Bradbery celebrates his match-winning goal against Maitland in the 2022 grand final. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Lambton Jaffas have welcomed the wiping of a red card on Sam Webb, and the return of grand final man of the match Kale Bradbery to the starting side, for their first NPL men's Northern NSW derby with New Lambton on Friday night.

