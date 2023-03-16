Lambton Jaffas look for Kale Bradbery to kick-start NPL season

Lambton Jaffas have welcomed the wiping of a red card on Sam Webb, and the return of grand final man of the match Kale Bradbery to the starting side, for their first NPL men's Northern NSW derby with New Lambton on Friday night.
Jaffas contested a straight red card given to Webb late in the 3-0 loss to Weston last week and were successful at the Obvious Error Panel on Wednesday night.
Webb was sent off for his actions as a third man in following a hit on teammate Dylan Newbold from Weston's Connor Heydon, who was also marched.
The panel of three senior referee coaches found Webb did not grab the throat of Weston player Chris Hurley in the manner described in the referee's report. The panel said "both players had hold of each other's shirt with a closed fist using low force".
It meant Webb is free to play against the Golden Eagles at No.2 Sportsground. Jaffas coach David Tanchevski was pleased with the decision, and the progress of Bradbery, who injured his ankle in a trial against Valentine. Bradbery played the second half against the Bears and has come through unscathed.
"He probably wasn't ready to play but we used him off the bench and he got through 45 OK, which was one of the positives to come out of that game," Tanchevski said.
Jaffas also have Josh Benson back from suspension to boost their midfield.
However, the 2022 grand final winners will be without Nathan Verity, who was booked twice against Weston, while Riley McNaughton, Scott Pettit, Reece Papas, Michael Kantarovski and Matt Hoole are injured or working back to full fitness.
The depleted line-up face a New Lambton side who lost 1-0 to an eight-man Charlestown then 9-1 to Maitland to start their time in the NPL.
Tanchevski said last week's loss, which followed an abandoned first match against Maitland, will ensure there is no complacency against New Lambton.
"Probably the best thing is we're not coming off a win, we won't be complacent and we know we need to get on the board," he said.
"I guess there's harsh realisms out of our performance on the weekend, but in saying that, we created enough chances in that first half.
"It's a big game for us and it's also a chance for some of these youngers boys to cement a place in the squad, so we'll be using that, and it's a first derby as well, so that's going to be interesting."
Also on Friday from 8pm, Weston host Edgeworth.
The Eagles, who have started with wins over Olympic and Broadmeadow, have Jarryd Sutherland (illness) and Kevin Dagnet (soreness) under a cloud.
The remaining round three games are on Saturday. Adamstown host Lake Macquarie (2.30pm), Cooks Hill take on Valentine at No.2 Sportsground (3pm), Olympic welcome Broadmeadow (5pm) and Maitland meet Charlestown Azzurri (6pm) at Cooks Square Park.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.