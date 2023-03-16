Sam Kavanagh-trained Kayobi powers to top of Provincial Midway Championship reckoning

Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh's Kayobi surged to victory at Gosford and favouritism for the $500,000 Provincial Midway Championship Final (1400m) on Thursday.
A $7 TAB shot for the April 8 decider at Randwick before the 1200m qualifier, Kayobi was a $4.50 favourite after the win. The four-year-old gelding enjoyed a gun run just behind the leaders from gate five under jockey Brenton Avdulla. Kayobi then chased down Audette in the closing stages to win by a half length and remain unbeaten in four runs for Kavanagh.
It was an emotional win for Kavanagh, who paid $100,000 for Kayobi in May last year for clients but had to scratch him from the $500,000 Four Pillars in October. He said Thursday's victory was "a total relief".
"We had no luck in the Four Pillars and I thought he would win that, but he obviously got a virus," Kavanagh told Sky Racing.
"I said to the owners, 'we're not going to run him, we're going to look after him', and he's a very good horse. This is only the beginning.
"We're a 20-horse stable, we don't have a lot of bullets to fire, so to have a runner at the Championships ... and he's got a fair bit of improvement too ... I'm just really looking forward to getting him there in one piece."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
