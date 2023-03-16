Sam Kavanagh-trained Kayobi powers to top of Provincial Midway Championship reckoning

A $7 TAB shot for the April 8 decider at Randwick before the 1200m qualifier, Kayobi was a $4.50 favourite after the win. The four-year-old gelding enjoyed a gun run just behind the leaders from gate five under jockey Brenton Avdulla. Kayobi then chased down Audette in the closing stages to win by a half length and remain unbeaten in four runs for Kavanagh.

