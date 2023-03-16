JAMES King has welcomed a semi-final return to No.1 Sportsground and feels like Wests still have plenty of batting improvement left this weekend.
The former captain, who handed over leadership responsibilities to teammate Brad Aldous mid-year, feels "confident" where the Rosellas are placed in 2022-23 but knows reigning champions Stockton present quite the challenge.
Making the top four for the fifth time in six seasons, Wests finished second on Newcastle District Cricket Association's ladder and ended up at No.1 after minor premiers Wallsend opted to host City at home.
No.1 was ruled out for NDCA play-offs between 2019-20 and 2021-22 due to upgrade works at the venue, but makes a comeback as the competition's centrepiece across Saturday and Sunday.
"Stockton are a very good side ... they won it last year so they know what it's all about," King said.
"We have a bit of confidence knowing, particularly with the bat, we haven't played our best yet. We know we can do better than we have, which is actually a good thing for us to keep pushing for. We've played semis before ... and we've played them [Stockton] at No.1 before which really helps as well."
Wests have only missed the semis once (2018-19) since claiming a drought-breaking title in 2017-18, however, they were beaten 12 months ago and didn't get on the field the previous two summers (COVID cancellation in 2019-20 and wash out in 2020-21 before winning GF).
The Rosellas visited No.1 twice during this campaign - an opening-round victory based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when all other games were called off and a rain-affected Tom Locker Cup decider against upcoming opponents Stockton before Christmas.
In terms of not skippering, King says there's "a little bit less organisation on my behalf, but playing finals is always an exciting time of year".
Wests, minus a long-term injury to all-rounder Zac McGuigan, find themselves at full strength with King, Joseph Price, Aaron Bills, Aaron Wivell and rookie Thomas Thorpe all unavailable at various stages during the second half of the season.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.