Peter Hedges pair hunting Bathurst Gold Crown glory

Maitland trainer-driver Peter Hedges will look to continue a strong start for the Hunter contingent at Bathurst's Gold Crown carnival when he tries to qualify two runners for the feature race on Friday night.
Hedges has Mako Mondo in gate three of heat four and Mondello Beach in eight in the following qualifier of the group 1 series for two-year-old colts and geldings.
Mako Mondo has raced twice, for a fourth and second at Newcastle, but Mondello Beach will be on debut after a trial win on March 8.
Hedges believed the well-bred Mondello Beach was "a little bit better" than his stablemate but his draw on the extreme outside and lack of experience would count against him. He expected Mako Mondo to make the most of his draw.
"He's got good gate speed so he should be up forward somewhere, and his heat doesn't look overly strong so he should go all right," Hedges said. "We'll just have to see where he ends up.
"The other one, he won a trial last Wednesday, he goes pretty good as well, but obviously he's a little bit green and he hasn't drawn the best either. We've just got to hope for a bit of luck with him early, but I expect him to go really well."
On Wednesday night, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa qualified Forever Skyfall for the group 1 Gold Tiara fillies final with a heat win. Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby's Ignite The Fire was second to also qualify.
Goadsby's La Derniere also made the decider, after a dead-heat victory. He has Luvareschs and Sweet Valeria in the consolation after they were second and third respectively in their heats.
He has Kozaczynski and Artistic Scott off back-row starts in Gold Crown heats.
Also on Friday night, Newcastle has an eight-race program from 6.52pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.