Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Susan Smith star Vamoose on target at Maitland Gold Cup breakthrough

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vamoose. Picture GRNSW

Branxton owner-trainer Susan Smith hopes a plan B assault on the Maitland Gold Cup (450m) will bring consistent speedster Vamoose a much-deserved black-type win on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.