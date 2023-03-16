Susan Smith star Vamoose on target at Maitland Gold Cup breakthrough

Branxton owner-trainer Susan Smith hopes a plan B assault on the Maitland Gold Cup (450m) will bring consistent speedster Vamoose a much-deserved black-type win on Friday night.
Vamoose was the fastest qualifier last week, making his customary lightning start before holding off Coonamble Kid narrowly in 24.96 seconds. He drew box one for the $40,000-to-the-winner final and was a $3.40 TAB favourite.
Vamoose has been a stellar performer, winning 21 of 41 starts and placing another 12 times. He has excelled at 400m or less and Smith was looking for more targets in that range before having a crack at the 450m group 2.
"It was just something that came along," Smith said.
"I was hoping Wentworth Park would put a couple of short-course races on leading up to Easter, but it's very difficult and you just can't have him sitting in the kennel waiting for them.
"So this was there for him and he has run 450 before, so I thought I'd pop him in and see what happens.
"He went great. I was ecstatic with him and he does deserve to win a good race.
"There are good dogs in this. It's a very big ask for him, but he'll just do his best and that's all we can ask of him. He's an amazing chaser, he tries his guts out every time."
The full field is: 1. VAMOOSE, 2. LEN ME DAD, 3. GOT THE FEATURE, 4. CAN'T HANDLE IT, 5. CLOCK OFF, 6. IMPRESS DRESSEL, 7. PEACE KEEPER, 8. COONAMBLE KID.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
