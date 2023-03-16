NEWCASTLE'S Rixon Wingrove continued his strong showing at the World Baseball Classic in Australia's narrow 4-3 quarter-final loss to Cuba.
Left-handed Wingrove featured in all of Australia's scoring, with three RBI (runs batted in) highlighted by a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
He also helped open Australia's account in the second, an outfield hit giving them a one-run lead when teammate Darryl George crossed home plate.
Semi-final bound Cuba produced three runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-all deadlock in Japan on Wednesday night.
Wingrove, 22, posted a "green and gold forever" message on social media on Thursday morning.
Australia, who finished with a 3-2 record at the tournament, had never previously made the top eight of the World Baseball Classic.
The former Phoenix Charlestown player, also a first baseman, will soon rejoin US club the Philadelphia Phillies.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
