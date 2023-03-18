"It is a waste of resources, it is a waste of forgiveness - as I wrote in my book. And it's not so much being cynical as it is, you know, if I have a limited pool of resources, if I have a limited pool of energy, I'm going to give it to children. I'm not going to give it to somebody who proves time and time again that they almost deliberately, almost determined to relinquish their right to compassion, because they are almost giving it the proverbial middle finger, and everyone else along with it."