Hopes raised in Surfest's Evolution Charity Cup run

More than $50,000 was raised for foster-care children on Friday as the fifth annual Evolution Charity Cup was held at Merewether.
With support from local businesses, the tag-team contest has become an integral part of the Surfest carnival and it continued on Friday with Cliff Crew Red edging out Evolution Arlos, Cliff Team Black and Lake Mac Lifeguards.
More importantly, the event raised money for not-for-profit local charity Hope In A Suitcase, which helps those entering out-of-home care. The Evolution Charity Cup donation will support about 300 foster children.
Evolution Advisers previously sponsored the SurfAid event at Surfest and helped raise more than $120,000 for the not-for-profit humanitarian organisation. About $350,000 was then raised for the Mark Hughes Foundation which funds important research into the fight against brain cancer.
This is the first year Hope In A Suitcase has been the beneficiary.
