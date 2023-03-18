Newcastle Herald
Hopes raised in Surfest's Evolution Charity Cup run

March 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Surfers get into the spirit of the Evolution Charity Cup.

More than $50,000 was raised for foster-care children on Friday as the fifth annual Evolution Charity Cup was held at Merewether.

