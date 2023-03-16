Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes March 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 17 2023 - 8:00am
Civic pride: why we should celebrate more than Come From Away at theatre

THE recent production of Come From Away at the Civic Theatre, pictured, has rightly been praised for its excellence, and hopefully will lead to a resurgence of major productions in Newcastle. In praising the production, it is also important to recognise the efforts of the Civic Theatre box office who have offered courteous, efficient, timely and real service to those attending.

