Surfest tradition set to continue for Simons family at Indigenous Classic

The Simon family have been making the trip to Newcastle for the Surfest Indigenous Classic for a decade.
And even a move from Wollongong to live a dream surfing lifestyle on the Gold Coast 14 months ago is going to get in the way of the tradition this weekend.
Summer Simon, 21, a two-time women's champion at Surfest, will compete this weekend at Merewether along with her sister Bodhi, 16, who will also surf in the junior girls' section.
Their brother Taj, 19, a multiple winner in the junior boys' event, will tackle the men's competition.
Their dad, Mark, 44, will have a crack at the masters division, which replaces the longboard contest this year.
"We always have high hopes," Mark said.
"I know Taj does, and my daughters will too, but he's got high hopes and he's been training hard.
"He wants to do really well but it's hard because he always come up against the older guys, Russ [Molony], Otis [Carey], Joey [Haddon].
"They've always got the better of him at the back end of heats, but he's hoping to go one better than them this year.
"I'll surf in the masters, but I just enjoy going and watching the kids.
"We had a good laugh last year because I got fourth in the longboards and I hardly ride a longboard.
"I jagged a spot in the final somehow."
The Simons will be one of many families heading to Newcastle for the two-day contest, which is as much about community as it is about surfing.
For Mark, it's also a chance to see friends and family in Newcastle, where he was a regular visitor during his childhood.
"It's a bit of a gathering, and it's good to catch up with everyone, and the bonus is the surfing event that goes along with it," he said.
"It's the first one in the calendar year and you haven't seen everyone for a while, so it's always good to catch up this early in the year.
"And in Newcastle, you always find there's good waves for at least one of the days.
"And the guys down there, they run a good show."
The welcome ceremony will be held on Saturday from 8am at the contest site on Merewether beach.
Uncle Kevin McKenny will carry out the acknowledgement of country.
Jackie Allen will sing the national anthem in Awakabal language and there will be dancers in action from four local schools and a performance by local didgeridoo players.
All trophies have been handmade by local artist Alex Nean and painted by Callaghan College students.
Asquith Workforce is the official sponsor of the Surfest Indigenous Classic this year.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.