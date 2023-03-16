Newcastle Herald
Species starting to transition as Autumn equinox looms

March 17 2023 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Conner Moore wins the prize this week for this 113cm mulloway caught in Newcastle Harbour on a live yellow tail scad.

Flathead and tailor are starting to make their seasonal move as we head towards the autumn equinox on March 21.

