Flathead and tailor are starting to make their seasonal move as we head towards the autumn equinox on March 21.
Thereafter days become shorter than night.
Leading up to next Tuesday's new moon we'll see useful tides, which is sure to give estuary fishing a a giddy-up, according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, at Marks Point.
"We've got big morning and evening highs this weekend, around the 1.9m mark and higher, which means a lot of water retention, and some big run-outs, which will flush the lake coloured up after heavy rains this week," Jason said.
"Flathead are migrating out of the channel and onto the beaches and inshore reefs. Bream are on the go in the shallows, and tailor are about on the beaches and in the lake.
"Kingfishing in the lake is strong and there's a few crabs about, mostly Jennies this time of year. Squid remain hard to find."
Congratulation to the team aboard Born Free which won the tag and release division of the East Coast Classic, hosted by Newcastle Game Fishing Club last weekend. Calypso finished second.
By all reports, marlin were scarce, with most success enjoyed by those boats fishing out of Port Stephens up towards Seal Rocks.
"Conditions were tough," said Jason, who fished wide of Swansea, independently of the tournament aboard Luke Stansfield's boat Fifi.
"We got a striped marlin late Saturday, but they were hard to find. Not much bird life or bait, and a big current line on the Shelf that played havoc with the swell.
"A week's a long time in gamefishing though and maybe this weekend will be better."
There were a few yellowfin caught during the Classic, the best around the 40kg mark, along with a a few small dolphin fish.
"A lot of bonito surface activity on the inshore reefs though," Jason said.
"Good tailor on the coast, and the odd report of cobia off Swansea which is a telltale sign the water is still quite warm and offers opportunity.
"Probably still a little too warm for snapper, but we are seeing a few trag and mulloway on the inshore reefs."
Dave Frame, from Port Stephens Tackle World, reports plenty of action up the bay.
"Snapper in close, mulloway on the beach, whiting and flathead of notable size inside the estuary," Dave said.
"Lots of bonito on the surface inshore and still plenty of black marlin chasing them. Definitely worth a shot this weekend, if the weather holds up.
"It's looking pretty sunny and hot, but there has been a bit of fog of a morning round the bay.
"We're seeing the odd tailor and salmon on the beaches which is another sign we're transitioning into autumn.
"First big westerly and we should see a mullet run."
Teralba Lakesiders star Craig Kerr landed a historic club double last weekend, crowned season champion in the Outside division, and duel season champion for the Inside division as well, tied with Brendan Stobbart.
"In the 43-year history of the club, nobody has ever won the Inside and Outside crowns in the same season, so congratulation to Craig on a mighty effort," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"Leading up to the comp last weekend, Craig had the Outside division sewn up but was trailing Brendan by a point in the Inside, and needed a win, which he duly did.
"It was pretty close but he got over the line."
Teralba enjoyed a great weigh-in last Sunday, finishing off the season with a good turnout of members and plenty of fish.
One highlight was the bag produced by Ian Weimer, who ventured up the Mid North Coast and returned with spotted mackerel, big snapper, spangled emperor and more.
"Special mention to Lance Hilditch who landed "Tailor of the Year", a 1.66kg fish," Randal said.
"Lance is a great angler and next year I wouldn't be surprised if he threatens the elites - definitely a rising star."
Other fish presented included some nice jew, kingfish, flathead, bream, whiting and tailor.
Member attention now turns to the club presentation on April 1 at club HQ Teralba bowlo from 5.30pm, followed by the AGM next day starting at 10am - ouch!
A reminder that entries for the 2023 Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament at Port Stephens close on Monday, March 27.
This year's family friendly event runs from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 and typically attracts hundreds of boats and anglers of all ages and skill to the area in the lead-up to the Easter school holidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.