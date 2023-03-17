Newcastle Herald
Home/News

House of the week: 236 Scenic Drive, Merewether Heights

By House of the Week
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An entertainer's dream come true

House of the week

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.