An entertainer's dream come true

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Imagine enjoying laidback luxury in Merewether Heights. A secluded coastal oasis in a lifestyle location is up for auction. Get your bid ready.
This contemporary family home with its relaxed resort-style feel, has been well designed to capture the sunny north-to-rear aspect, beautiful ocean outlook, and cool sea breezes from most rooms in the house.
Entertaining has been made easy with striking open-plan interiors spilling onto the covered alfresco overlooking the sparkling inground pool.
There are many plus points that make this home desirable according to selling agent Tammy Hawkins.
"One of the best features is the elevated northern aspect to the rear with stunning coastal views," says Tammy. "It ticks a lot of boxes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage, solar heated pool, and still plenty of room for the kids to play.
"Set in a lifestyle location, opposite Glenrock Recreation playground, it's ideal for hiking and mountain bike enthusiasts. Just minutes from the beach and in a sought-after catchment of Merewether Heights Public and Kotara High School.
"It's also five minutes to Westfield Kotara, Merewether, and the Junction shops, cafes, and eateries," says Tammy.
"The family-friendly, community vibe of the suburb is like no other, and it's something that you just can't put a price on.
"Interest has been good with both local and out-of-town buyers," says Tammy. "The main interest has come from young families but also those looking for a lower maintenance home with plenty of room for grandkids and the extended family."
Feedback from inspections has been very positive. Tammy says what is popular are the open plan interiors designed around the aspect and views, as well as the pool and yard space.
"The buyers also love the fact that it is move-in ready, and low maintenance given it's a newer home," says Tammy.
The home has some lovely features, including a clever use of louvres and glass to maximise light and airflow. For year-round comfort, there is a feature gas fireplace, ducted air conditioning, and ceiling fans.
There is a sleek kitchen with CaesarStone island benchtop and Miele gas cooktop. As well as stunning bathrooms with a walk-through shower and freestanding bath.
The poolside terrace is the perfect place to relax. Then dive into the tempting inground pool.
