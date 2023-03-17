4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
Here is your chance to escape to a tranquil haven and be surrounded by nature. This light-filled Mediterranean-inspired home is set amidst 2.5 acres of lush greenery and offers a blend of space and serenity.
"This property is truly amazing and really unique," says selling agent Andrew McKiernan.
"This area is tightly-held with few properties coming onto the market," says Andrew. "It's a great size for a growing family, and very tranquil."
There is plenty of room to relax and entertain with three separate living/dining areas. The refurbished kitchen has an abundance of preparation and storage space, providing ample room for all your culinary needs.
Soak up the sun on one of the multiple decks and balconies or enjoy breathtaking sunrises and sunsets as you breathe in the sea breeze. Take a dip in the crystal-clear swimming pool in your own private oasis
The backyard has a level fenced area for pets and kids to play and the bush paradise provides endless adventures for kids to create memories. For car enthusiasts, this home has two double garages and an additional sound-proofed music room office.
At the end of an exclusive cul-de-sac of acreage homes, this property can be enjoyed as it is or you can add your own touch with a modern makeover.
Despite the blissful solitude, you'll have remarkable convenience. For water sports and beach activities, Redhead Beach and beautiful Lake Macquarie are both less than 10 minutes away. You can choose Belmont, Jewells, Mount Hutton or Charlestown for shopping, and Newcastle city centre for its nightlife and restaurants is just 15km from home.
