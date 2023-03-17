NSW election looms, but a bigger vote is due so we can stop waiting on crumbs from fat cats

BARELY a day passes without a story in the Newcastle Herald of the Hunter and the greater north being short changed and treated as second class.
There's the container terminal, coal royalties, Hunter stadium, sporting facilities and entertainment centre, roads and public transport, the tram extension that was promised but not delivered. And on and on goes the story of neglect by the Sydney government.
In 1967 northern NSW missed the chance to take affairs into our own hands when we were presented with the golden opportunity to cede from NSW and govern ourselves. Sadly the New England new state referendum failed to get over the line when the NSW government of the day ran an effective and dishonest scare campaign against the proposal, killing its chances.
Now more than half a century later it is clear how this has delayed progress in Newcastle and the greater north, especially when compared to infrastructure and community facilities that other states and communities have benefited from since then. All with government support at both state and federal level.
Perhaps it is time to revisit the New England new state movement. A northern state with a population approaching 2 million would finally have the shackles removed and would have a much better chance of achieving its enormous potential. The alternative is to be forever waiting for crumbs to fall from the table of the bloated fat cats of Macquarie Street.
HAVING operated our hair salon, Suki Hairdressing, in the city of Newcastle for the past 39 years, and at our current location in Ocean Street Newcastle East for the past 12, we have a very good idea of what our turnover expectations are.
When the first Supercar event was held, we (like many) were not prepared for the devastating losses we were about to incur due to the lack of access and the lost days, especially in the final week when the race occurs for three days. To compensate, we have changed our roster to closing on Saturdays, a typically busy day for hair salons.
In that first year, we lost upward of $15,000. Now, our losses have been pared and we look like being out of pocket by several thousand dollars. Make no mistake, this is a lot when it comes to small business. What is not understood is the number of clients who choose to go to other salons for convenience, and in the end never return to our salon. This also amounts to thousands of dollars in repeat income.
On a personal note, I do not see why the beautiful beaches of Newcastle are subject to this car rally that blocks access to a public area and leaves the city, residents and business up in arms, time and time again. It is obvious that a new location is the best option. PS: I did try to email this to council but it bounced back. Sad.
AUSTRALIA has signed up for nuclear submarines to be built in Australia, that's absolutely great, but what are these vessels good for if they can't be armed until 2030?
Money would be better spent on building Roman catapults that cast stones at probable invaders, and setting them up right across our country on what is known as the so-called "Brisbane Line". This was an alleged plan during the Second World War to protect the majority of the population, because anything above this line could not be defended. This line was drawn from Brisbane west to Western Australia, and the way our defence plans are panning out I suggest that if you live in Darwin, you should seriously think about relocating.
If war was to break out, heaven forbid, it won't be fought by subs (even those with armament), it will be a cyber war of drones and satellites. Why spend all these billions on toothless tigers? The war would be over before they're built and armed. Spend the money to boost Australia's export industries, and support the citizens young and old of this wonderful country. Yes it's worth defending as my grandfather, father and my son have, but let's be realistic and practical: we are outgunned and outnumbered, and which of our young millennial Australians would take up arms to defend their country? Not many. I reckon they would glue themselves to Uluru in protest or throw multi coloured paint bombs at the invaders. Either way, we're stuffed.
ATTORNEY-General Mark Dreyfus came to the Newcastle Voice Forum last Friday to answer questions about the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. He lumped all uncertainties about the Voice into the category of "noise".
I asked him who would decide what specific matters the Voice would be allowed to speak on. I explained some people had legitimate concerns about the Voice which could be helpful in drafting the final version, and therefore not all "noises" were the same.
He opined, loftily smiling to his audience, that there were people "making a lot of noise... generated by Dutton and those with other agendas". Without making eye-contact he waved his hand in my direction. He said enshrining of the Voice in the Constitution was a matter of principle, and that the details would be "worked out in practice". In other words, "don't you worry about that".
I had never met the man before, and was astounded at his supreme confidence in his own opinion. So I ask you to Vote Yes. But not just because of Dreyfuss' smooth palaver. Vote Yes because it is at least a start.
For those who do not accept the palaver, Vote Yes, in the hope that one day the time will be right to "pour out a fiery stream of biting ridicule, blasting reproach, withering sarcasm, and stern rebuke" on those who, with smooth words, let this land be devastated in the first place.
I'D like to apologise for my 235 years of 'white paternalism' to John Arnold ("Let's not keep 'looking after' it", Letters 11/3) but I'm afraid it wouldn't be accepted, and I'd be attacked even more. So, I'll just ooze questions about what evidence or reason is there that the 'Voice' would assist Aboriginal Australians in any way?
How would it be any better than the defunct ATSIC or the NIAA (National Indigenous Australians Agency) or any one of a dozen other different authorities or agencies funded to assist Aboriginal Australians? I believe that the NIAA is already well funded to assist Indigenous people across a wide range of areas.
Can supporters of the Voice explain why we should write an inherently racist privilege into the constitution, and what is the exact wording of the Voice clause to be added to the constitution? I suspect that Voice supporters cannot answer any of those questions.
WHY is there still no business case for the 2017 Broadmeadow development? Because someone accidentally filed it with the business case for the rail line removal and the business case for Supercars?
PAUL Keating claims China seeks no territorial gains. Does he expect us to believe they are aiding African nations, Sri Lanka, Cambodia among others in the South Pacific out of the goodness of their heart?
DO we need the opinions of previous Prime Ministers when a major shift in government policy is announced? Turnbull, Rudd, Howard, Keating et al, you had your chance; now please be quiet.
I AGREE with the NRL stand-down period of 11 days, but if there is deliberate foul play that causes this concussion the player responsible should be sidelined for as long as the player he or she fouled.
GRAEME Kime (Letters 16/3) asks if NRL players should wear NFL-style helmets. Tragically, research found that from 111 brains of deceased NFL players, 110 were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. This degenerative disease is believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head. The brains were from players as young as 23 and as old as 89 and from every position. It appears it doesn't matter what is worn, it won't prevent the brain smashing against the skull during violent impacts.
WE have signed a deal for new submarines for $360 billion or thereabouts, but I doubt this will be the final price. All levels of government have a track record of underestimating the costs. In NSW, for instance, the amount of cost blowouts is staggering on football stadiums, tunnels, museums and road work. I think that these subs will be costing upwards of a trillion dollars. I do wonder who will be held accountable for the extra. On top of that, they won't be here for a number of years.
MARK Creek (Short takes 15/3) says people only complain about Supercars causing parking problems etc. and that other events in Newcastle cause similar disruptions but writers do not complain about them. Could Mr Creek tell us just what these events are, and how they disrupt people's lives, particularly the East End residents, for nine or 10 weeks as Supercars does?
IS it pronounced Alban-easy, as in easy for the US to manipulate, or Mr Alba-knees, as in on our knees to our colonial masters?
WHEN Paul Keating was in power, I voiced my opposition to something he had done in a letter. His reply said he would "note your comments and wish you and your family well". Read into that what you will. Hearing Mr Keating's comments on the submarines, I would like to publicly say that Paul, I note your comments and wish you and your family well.
