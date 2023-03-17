NSW election looms, but a bigger vote is due so we can stop waiting on crumbs from fat cats

If war was to break out, heaven forbid, it won't be fought by subs (even those with armament), it will be a cyber war of drones and satellites. Why spend all these billions on toothless tigers? The war would be over before they're built and armed. Spend the money to boost Australia's export industries, and support the citizens young and old of this wonderful country. Yes it's worth defending as my grandfather, father and my son have, but let's be realistic and practical: we are outgunned and outnumbered, and which of our young millennial Australians would take up arms to defend their country? Not many. I reckon they would glue themselves to Uluru in protest or throw multi coloured paint bombs at the invaders. Either way, we're stuffed.