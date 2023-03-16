Newcastle 500 results remain up in the air after Supercars confirm protest

Newcastle 500 results from the weekend's season-opening Supercars round remain under question following confirmation of a protest.
Motorsport Australia provided an update on Thursday with a three-person panel named and hearing now scheduled for next week.
The Triple Eight team lodged an official submission in the wake of drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, who finished top two in Saturday's first race, being disqualified for a technical breach.
The issue surrounded using dry ice as a cooling mechanism inside the vehicle.
Walter Sofronoff, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson have been selected to oversee the judicial matter in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the next round (March 30-April 2).
Two-time defending champion Van Gisbergen bounced back at the Newcastle 500 on Sunday, winning race two and saying "all our talking was done on the track today" shortly after the event.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
