Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle 500 results from season-opening Supercars round remain up in the air after Triple Eight protest confirmed

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 16 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle 500 results remain up in the air after Supercars confirm protest

Newcastle 500 results from the weekend's season-opening Supercars round remain under question following confirmation of a protest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.