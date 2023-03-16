Philippa Anderson into quarter-finals of Central Coast Pro

Philippa Anderson boosted her hopes of qualifying for the Challenger Series when booking a quarter-final appearance at the Central Coast Pro at Avoca on Thursday.
The Merewether surfer posted a two-wave score of 11.34 to finish second to Zahli Kelly but defeat Nao Omura (7.4) and Arabella Wilson (6.6) in her round of 16 heat.
Anderson faces Japan's Mirai Ikeda in the last eight, possibly on Friday, at the 3000-point qualifying series contest.
A finals run will help Anderson in her battle to finish top four on the Australia/Oceania QS standings and secure another shot at the second-tier Challenger Series. She sat fifth heading into the contest. Next week's 5000-point Surfest event at Merewether wraps up the regional QS calendar.
She had scores of 4.0, 4.67 and 6.67 on Thursday to hold onto to second spot after Kelly opened with sixes.
