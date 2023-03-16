Newcastle Herald
Philippa Anderson into quarter-finals of Central Coast Pro

By Craig Kerry
March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Philippa Anderson boosted her hopes of qualifying for the Challenger Series when booking a quarter-final appearance at the Central Coast Pro at Avoca on Thursday.

