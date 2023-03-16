NEWCASTLE Rugby League coach and NRL premiership winner Andrew Ryan says it's "sensational" to see former Souths player Dylan Lucas on the verge of debuting for the Knights.
Ryan mentored Lucas in the local competition with Souths in 2020 and again in NSW Cup at the Knights the following year.
Now, outside-back Lucas has been named on the bench for Friday night's NRL match between the Knights and unbeaten newcomers Redcliffe Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"He killed it for us [Souths] in 2020 and I definitely thought he was one of the top few players for us [Knights] in NSW Cup in 21," Ryan said.
"He's a good fellow, works hard, trains the house down and it's really good to see."
Bega-born Lucas first played lower grades at the Knights in 2019 and featured in NRL pre-season trials on the Central Coast last month.
Lucas lined-up in the Newcastle RL grand final in 2020 while Dolphins utility Kurt Donoghoe was with Central.
"Some competitions didn't go ahead [in 2020 because of COVID] and quite a few players didn't play," Ryan said.
"These guys turned up for us and weren't getting paid, doing it for the love of it. You look at a guy like Dylan now, about to play NRL, and who knows if he didn't get some footy back then."
Melbourne's Grant Anderson, Penrith's Zac Hosking (Central) and former Knights back Brayden Musgrove (Cessnock) also played Newcastle RL during 2020.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
