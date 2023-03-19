Plan for a pub on Catherine Hill Bay jetty goes out too far on a limb

I DON'T know Archie Goodwin from Adam. But surely given the ongoing situation at the Jets , he and other locals like Noah James need to be given a chance. Not only is the club owned by three other clubs, we are yet again weighed down by a stack of average players over the age of 30 and on decent money, plus other rejects from other clubs. There is no relegation from this comp, so why not go youth, go local, and see how we go? We can't do any worse.