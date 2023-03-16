THERE'S a pint of Guinness and a chunky beef pie at the end of the rainbow as revellers celebrate St Patrick's Day with all the luck of the Irish.
Maitland's Imperial Hotel, formerly known as Shenanigan's Irish Pub, is still a favourite among locals looking to celebrate in green.
Preparations started earlier this week, as staff strung up St Patty's Day decorations and ordered six extra kegs of Guinness for the day.
It's one of the pubs top-selling beers, licensee Nathan Lane said.
"It's normally a big day every year, it was a massive pub back in the day and it hasn't lost all of that," he said.
"While the renovations have in some way taken away from the traditional Irish feel, we still embrace it and so do the locals.
"Being a Friday night we could be absolutely slammed, and with that on top of the Irish community coming out, we could have anywhere from 100-plus people inside so it will be a packed night."
Pub-goers will be able to listen to the Maitland Pipe Band from 5.30pm with more live music from 7pm, all washed down with a Guinness and a pie.
Mr Lane said he ordered five or six extra kegs of the dark, Irish dry stout in preparation and hopes locals get behind the usual green theme.
"All of our staff will be and we hope the patrons are too," he said.
Pubs across Newcastle are also hosting St Patrick's Day events, celebrations kick off at The Northern Star in Hamilton with live music from 11am across three stages.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
