Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mother of woman Jarryd Hayne is accused of sexually assaulting in Newcastle gives evidence

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne was "jealous" watching the 2018 NRL Grand Final on the night he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Fletcher bedroom, a jury has heard. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The mother of the woman Jarryd Hayne is accused of sexually assaulting says her daughter told her there was "no way" she would have sex with the former NRL player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.