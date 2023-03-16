Newcastle Herald
Australian Tax Office (ATO) offers 150 entry level jobs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as part of Evergreen Program 2023

Updated March 16 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:03pm
File image.

The Australia Tax Office will offer 150 jobs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across metropolitan and regional areas, including Newcastle, as part of its Evergreen Program, the agency announced Thursday.

