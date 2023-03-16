The Australia Tax Office will offer 150 jobs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across metropolitan and regional areas, including Newcastle, as part of its Evergreen Program, the agency announced Thursday.
The 12-month program offers entry level positions in the agency's administrative, client engagement and digital departments, on a starting salary of $68,517 a year, and includes on-the-job training and paths to career progression within the ATO after completion.
The ATO's assistant commissioner Andrew Watson said candidates to the program would gain a formal qualification, an offer of permanent employment, and help shape the future the country's tax and superannuation systems.
"Our program gives Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees a valuable toolkit of skills and experience they can use to further their careers," Mr Watson said.
Candidates who apply before the deadline of April 13 will be required to prove their Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage and Australian citizenship to participate in the program, the ATO's website says, as well as being "accepted in (the) community as being Aboriginal (or) a Torres Strait Islander".
Candidates will be supported by career development managers and receive training as part of their respective roles.
A spokesperson for the ATO confirmed Thursday evening that, while there were no set job number allocations for specific sites, the total 150 vacancies would be offered across the agency's network, including Newcastle and Gosford, on the state's Central Coast, as well as several locations in Sydney, and others interstate.
Applications can be made through the ATO website, and close on April 13, 2023.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.