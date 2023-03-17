"Why Mum insists on flying with a lifetime's worth of gold jewellery that always sets the security alarms off can't be explained. Dad needs a detailed surveyor's map of every airport so he knows where the nearest loo is. Every single flight announcement is met with a panicked 'was that us?' And, of course, choosing a slightly larger than normal bag that is more or less identical to every other one on the conveyor belt, results in 37 instances of picking up an annoyed stranger's luggage."