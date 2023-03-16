What is the career outlook for nursing graduates?

Nursing graduates in Australia are in urgent demand across the country, with graduates all but guaranteed work. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're considering a career in nursing, you may be wondering what the job market looks like for nursing graduates. The good news is that nursing graduates in Australia are in urgent demand across the country, with graduates all but guaranteed work once they're out in the field. It's just a matter of tailoring the career to your specific preferences, studying, and getting through placement, and you're ready to go!

Growing demand for nurses

One of the main reasons for the positive career outlook for nursing graduates is the sheer demand for nurses in Australia. As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services is increasing, and nurses are needed to provide care to a growing number of patients.



Add to that the huge rise in mental health demands since the pandemic began and you've got yourself an industry that can't get enough staff. You'll be in incredibly high demand, right off the bat.

In addition to the aforementioned aspects, there are many additional factors contributing to the demand for nurses in Australia. These include:

Shortages in rural and remote areas

There is a need for more healthcare professionals in rural and remote areas of Australia, and nurses are needed to help fill this gap.

Increasing rates of chronic disease

As rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease continue to rise, there is an increasing need for nurses to provide care to patients with these conditions.

Advances in medical technology

Advances in medical technology are allowing patients to receive more complex care in the community, which is increasing the demand for nurses who are able to provide this care. This is especially true in the areas of telehealth and online health care.

Increasing emphasis on preventative care

There is a growing emphasis on preventative care in Australia, which is increasing the demand for nurses who are able to provide education and support to patients to help prevent illness and injury. This adds an extra element to the job and a need for more staff!

Job opportunities for nursing graduates

This increasing demand for nurses in Australia means that there are a wide range of job opportunities available for nursing graduates. Some of the areas where nurses are in high demand include:

Aged Care

Nursing graduates in Australia are in urgent demand across the country, with graduates all but guaranteed work. Picture Shutterstock

With the ageing population, there is a high demand for nurses who are able to provide care to elderly patients in residential aged care facilities.

Acute care

Nurses are needed to provide care to patients in acute care settings such as hospitals and emergency departments.

Community health

Nurses are needed to provide care to patients in the community, including in rural and remote areas.

Mental health

There is a growing demand for mental health nurses to provide care to patients with mental health conditions.

Education and research

Nurses with advanced qualifications such as a Master of Nursing may be able to pursue careers in education and research.

Gaining nursing experience

A nursing degree is a little bit different from some more traditional degree pathways. You need to gain real-world experience before you hit the floor as a graduate, and in order to gain your degree, it must reflect that need.

One way to gain nursing experience is through nursing placement hours during your degree. An Australian Nursing degree includes at least 800 placement hours as a part of the course, to ensure that you're prepared for everything that this challenging career might throw at you once you've donned your graduation cap and achieved that fancy piece of paper that says you are a nurse.



Nursing placements give you the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a range of clinical settings, which can help you develop your clinical skills and build your professional network.

Salary and benefits for nurses in Australia

In addition to job opportunities, another important consideration for those considering a career in nursing is salary and benefits. The good news is that nursing is a well-paying profession in Australia, with nurses earning a median salary of around $80000 and $85000 per year.



The exact salary you can expect to earn as a nurse will depend on a number of factors, including your level of experience, the type of nursing role you pursue, and the location where you work. For example, nurses who work in rural and remote areas may earn higher salaries due to the higher demand for their services.

In addition to salary, there are a number of other benefits to working in nursing. These include opportunities for paid leave, health insurance, and access to professional development.

Career pathways in nursing

Another benefit of a career in nursing is the wide range of career pathways available. Nurses may start out in general roles such as Enrolled Nurse or Registered Nurse, but with experience and additional qualifications, they may be able to progress to more senior roles such as Nurse Practitioner or Nurse Manager.

There are also a number of specialties available within nursing, such as aged care, critical care, mental health, and paediatric nursing. Nurses who specialise in a particular area of nursing may be able to pursue more advanced roles within that specialty. The demand for nurses with advanced qualifications is also increasing, with opportunities available for nurses to pursue roles in research, education, and management.

Challenges in nursing

While there are many benefits to a career in nursing, it's important to be aware of the challenges that come with the profession. Nursing can be a physically and emotionally demanding job, with long hours and exposure to stressful situations. Nurses may also experience burnout or compassion fatigue as a result of the demands put upon them. It's important for nurses to take care of their own physical and mental health, and to seek support when needed.