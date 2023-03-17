THE BEST Christmas gift Bikers for Kids treasurer Stephen Meek can ask for is to put a smile on a child's face.
And, the organisation has done exactly that - raising $30,000 in its December toy run to donate to the Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal.
"It never fails to bring a lump to my throat to be honest," Mr Meek said.
"I've been doing the toy run for 20-odd years and I've been on the committee for five or six, it's one of those things you do because it brings you so much joy."
The 2022 event was one of the biggest yet, with an estimated 11,000 riders cruising from Stockton to Carrington to raise funds for underprivileged families across the Hunter.
Mr Meek hasn't seen numbers like that since 2016.
"It was so full it was astounding," he said.
"It's hard to describe the atmosphere but it's one of total camaraderie and there's just a generally good feeling all around."
The funds will be used to kick start the Salvos 2023 Christmas Appeal, to shop for teenagers who aren't always accounted for in toy donations.
Salvation Army Christmas coordinator Kaz O'Hara said it means children will not miss out.
"If it wasn't for the toy run or Christmas cheer program, the number of kids who wouldn't have any toys when they wake up on Christmas morning is massive in the Hunter," she said.
"I'd like to thank them from the bottom of my heart, what they do and have given us is absolutely amazing.
"Without them it wouldn't be possible and Christmas cheer would struggle, so we really appreciate what they do."
Anyone who wants to make donations to this year's appeal can visit the Salvation Army website.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
