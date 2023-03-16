Newcastle Herald
Federal Court appeal judges redact container compensation figures to protect government in Port Botany 'renegotiation'

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:34pm
A concept image of the proposed Port of Newcastle container terminal at Mayfield.

The NSW government has argued successfully to remove parts of a Federal Court judgment on Newcastle's container penalties so the state is not prejudiced in any renegotiation of its deal with Port Botany.

Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

