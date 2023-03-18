McCabe describes one of his early waves at Grajagan: "We were still learning how everything changes. We didn't know about the different swells, about the tides, how long that point is ... I can remember this one wave I got out there, I'll never forget. I was way outside. I pulled in thinking, There is just no way I'm going to make this wave. I just kept going and going, fighting it. It wasn't really a super-perfect wave. It was just this biggest wave, roaring noise, everything. I'm on this unwieldy old single fin ... The wave was solid 8-10 foot. I've never forgotten. I was in for so long. The spray was coming up from the inside. I get the old basketball dribble going on the foam ball ... up and down, up and down. I keep going. And then another section would come over. I'd pull in. I really had no choice until I got to the end. The water was getting that brown look. I guess I was too scared to fall off.