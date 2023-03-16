Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

Alice Fraser hits the funny bone with wicked commentary on life and the world

By Alex Morris
March 17 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Fraser at Newcastle Comedy Club on March 16. Picture by Alex Morris

Alice Fraser, Newcastle Comedy Club, March 16

Writer, podcaster, performer, standup comedian and, most recently, mother Alice Fraser took the stage at Newcastle Comedy Club last night to perform her new show "Twist." Her show covers a range of topics including the new world she's entered of life creation and smart fridges. Fraser doesn't think having a baby is all that special, but perhaps more valuable than a job as a Coles social media manager. She lists a few funny stereotypes and cliches of modern mums out there. (Her comedy is for everyone, not just said mums.)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.