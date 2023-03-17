A WOMAN accused of sparking a fire that destroyed a house and several vehicles at Adamstown last year has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Mckaylah Rose Brown, 27, of Cardiff, appeared in court on Friday charged with destroying property in company using fire, perverting the course of justice as well as drug and driving offences.
She did not enter any pleas but made a failed bid to be released on conditional bail.
The matter was adjourned until next month.
Police said emergency services were called to a property on Dibbs Street at Adamstown about 4.30am on April 26 last year after reports of a fire.
Police say they found a number of vehicles on fire and watched as the blaze spread quickly to a nearby three-bedroom house.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters, however several vehicles and the house were destroyed.
No one was injured.
Newcastle City police established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police.
Detectives later established Strike Fore Tinebank to investigate the fire and after nearly 12 months of investigations police arrested Ms Brown in Thomas Street at Cardiff on Thursday.
She was later charged over the fire, possession of a prohibited drug and possession of a knife in a public place as well as two unrelated warrants.
