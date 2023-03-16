A WOMAN will face court in Newcastle on Friday over her alleged involvement in an Adamstown house fire.
Police arrested the 27-year-old in Cardiff about 11.30am on Thursday, taking her to Newcastle police station.
She is facing charges of destroy etc property in company use fire, do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice, possess prohibited drug, and custody of knife in public place - subsequent offence.
Police also executed two outstanding search warrants.
The fire charges relate to a blaze in April last year that broke out about 4.30am.
Police in January appealed for information about the incident, releasing CCTV footage.
Emergency services were called to Dibbs Street, arriving to find a number of vehicles alight and the flames spreading to a nearby three-bedroom home.
Fire crews contained the blaze but the house and several vehicles were destroyed.
No-one was injured.
Police established Strike Force Tinebank to investigate the incident.
The 27-year-old woman was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.