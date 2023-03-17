STOCKTON captain Nick Foster admits it's been a "bumpy" ride for the defending premiers post Christmas, but feels the slate gets wiped clean for Newcastle District Cricket Association's final series.
The Seagulls, minus injured paceman Daniel Adelt, are now back to full strength for this weekend's semi with Wests at No.1 Sportsground and Foster wants to put the regular season behind them.
Stockton finished third on the first-grade ladder in 2022-23, having lost three of their last six matches in the two-day format.
"We've given ourselves the best chance [of claiming back-to-back titles] and that's all you can do," Foster said.
"It's been a bit bumpy post Christmas but you only need two good weekends from now on.
"Obviously you want to win every game you play and all that jazz, but basically it's a clean slate and what happened last week or the week before doesn't really matter that much.
"We've had a few losses but it's not the end of the world and we've had wins, like the Merewether one, where we got ourselves out of a really tight spot.
"People always want to finish in the top two preferably but that only comes into play if there's rain."
Nathan Hudson returns after missing last round to complete a three-prong spin attack alongside Foster and Dylan Robertson, who all combined to help the Newcastle Blasters claim the T20 Regional Bash trophy at North Sydney Oval last week.
Stockton's main seamers are Adrian Chad, young Nelson Bay recruit Ed Williams and Lincoln Melmeth, who returned to the top XI this campaign having previously played a decider for the club in 2014-15.
"It's probably an area where I'd say we're a bit light [quicks], but I wouldn't say it's let us down massively throughout the year. We're still taking wickets and bowling teams out," Foster said.
Batting wise, coming off a 97 total, he added this "challenge" for the Seagulls: "not thinking the next bloke is going to do it".
Stockton and Wests have crossed paths twice this season, both around the same time. The Seagulls chased the Rosellas (185) four down at home in the longer format having shared the spoils in a rain-affected Tom Locker Cup showdown.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
