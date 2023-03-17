OLLIE Jarvis has given himself a chance of claiming a Newcastle District Cricket Association premiership in his first season with City, but something more drives the visiting English paceman.
The 23-year-old wants to help break a two-day title drought for the club, who last made the top four in 2010-11 and last held the trophy aloft in 1975-76.
City visit frontrunners Wallsend at Wallsend Oval on Saturday and Sunday, the winner advancing to next weekend's decider.
"If we can push on and execute what we've been practising, we're in with a good shot," Jarvis said.
"I really do hope we get to the grand final because all the boys at City have been saying this, we haven't been in this position for 12 years.
"For us English guys it means a lot, but it means even more to someone who has been at the club for 20 years. I really hope we can do it for those old boys."
Jarvis, who hails from Nantwich and plays with Crewe in the South Cheshire League, linked with City while studying business management in Spain.
He's been one of three UK players with the Sabres in 2022-23 but only he and fellow seamer Tony Fynn remain after Sussex-bound Oli Carter headed back overseas last week.
Aidan Fulcher now takes the gloves following the departure of wicketkeeper-batsman Carter. Alex Sylow returns having missed the last round with a wrist injury.
City lost to Wallsend in a one-wicket thriller prior to Christmas.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
