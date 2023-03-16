MUSWELLBOOK product Dylan Perry recovered from a slow start to the second round to be contention at the halfway point of the $400,000 NSW Open at Rich River Golf Club.
After a stunning seven-under 64 on Thursday, the now Gold-Coast based 28-year-old added a 67 to move to 11 under.
He is in fourth spot, two strokes behind co-leaders Kade McBride, who shot an eight-under 63, and Tom Power Horan (65,64).
Perry, who received a sponsors invite to play, recovered from a pair of bogeys at the start of his round (holes two and three), and a disastrous double-bogey on the driveable 17th.
He also recorded eight birdies, including six straight from the sixth.
Branxton rookie Cory Lamb (65,71) is next best of the Hunter contingent in a tie for 17th at six under.
Toronto amateur Jake Riley (66,71) is a stroke back. Jake Higginbottom (67,71) also made the cut.
Brayden Petersen (70,70) birdied the last two holes, but fell just short of the three-under cut line.
Jye Picken (72,69), Blake Windred (69,74), Nick Flanagan (72,72) and Aaron Townsend (73,71) failed to progress to the weekend.
Perry heads back to Japan in a week to resume playing that tour, but after a difficult couple of years - he was locked out of Japan and unable to play through much of the Covid period - he has a spring in his step.
"I chose to travel in 2021 after Covid," he told the PGA website. "Obviously having your career taken away from you for a year is pretty tough. You're pretty eager to get back. I did four months away, four quarantines, and I then did an extra five months' stint away before Christmas. Luckily there were a few Aussies there we could hang out with."
He is also a relatively new father of daughter Zyli, which has given him a fresh perspective.
Working in the mornings at his local golf club on the Gold Coast, he does the day care pick up and then tends his daughter until his partner returns from work.
"I'm having a ball, I'm loving it, wouldn't change it for the world," he said.
