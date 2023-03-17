FORMER Hunter Hurricanes player and Aussie junior representative Matt Skinner has taken over coaching the men's squad for the remainder of 2023.
Skinner, following the recent departure of Dan Marsden, says "I'm excited about stepping in and supporting the boys throughout the rest of the season".
Out of contention for the Australian Water Polo League title after a mid-season split based on the competition ladder, the Hurricanes host Queensland Thunder in a double header at Lambton Pool on Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (1pm).
Keenan Marsden, fresh from a tough World Cup campaign with Australia in Europe, returns following Hunter's back-to-back away losses to Victoria last weekend.
The women's draw has the Hurricanes meeting UNSW Wests in Sydney on Saturday and Lambton on Sunday (11:30am).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
