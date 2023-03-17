Newcastle Herald
Big effort for Newcastle Knights in NRL shows Dane Gagai is playing for keeps: Toohey's News

By Barry Toohey
March 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Veteran centre Dane Gagai will captain the Knights for the first time tonight in Newcastle's clash with the Dolphins. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

If Dane Gagai was to retire tomorrow, he would look back on his 92 games over four seasons at South Sydney as the highlight of his NRL career.

