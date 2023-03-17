If Dane Gagai was to retire tomorrow, he would look back on his 92 games over four seasons at South Sydney as the highlight of his NRL career.
His considerable representative achievements aside, Gagai has played easily his best club footy at the Rabbitohs in sides who reached three preliminary finals and a grand final while he was there from 2018 to 2021.
It's a sore point with a lot of Knights fans.
Two stints in Newcastle before and after his time at Redfern have yielded a further 150 NRL games to date but his form overall in the red and blue has been far less memorable, albeit in weaker teams.
It reached a point last season where his position in a struggling side was even called into question, mainly due to some awful defence in a number of games. It was suggested pushing him to the wing this season might be his only saviour.
But after sitting out the opening-round loss to the Warriors a fortnight ago, Gagai was close to Newcastle's best in the centres in their courageous win over Wests Tigers last Sunday.
His experience and standing among teammates is recognised on Friday night when he captains a severely depleted side against the Dolphins.
Given what happened to David Klemmer at the end of last season, there has to be a question mark over Gagai's future beyond the end of this year, even though he is contracted in 2024. More performances like he produced against the Tigers would take care of that.
As for the legacy he will leave when he eventually finishes up at the Knights, there is still time for him to make a lasting statement by contributing to a Knights revival over the next two years.
The Knights are making a renewed bid to try to secure an early release for young Wigan international back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul.
Along with Huddersfield utility back Will Pryce, Pearce-Paul has signed a two-year-deal with Newcastle starting in 2024 but the Knights, having failed previously, are again trying to talk Wigan into letting him go immediately.
It would no doubt cost the club a transfer fee if the Warriors relented but with two spots open in the roster and the Knights' forward depth being severely tested, securing Pearce-Paul for the rest of the season would be a huge coup. Wigan coach Matt Peet has used Pearce-Paul off the bench in two of the three games he has played to date.
Knights head of football Peter Parr and head of pathways Michael Dobson are putting the finishing touches on an extensive plan to rejuvenate the club's junior-development system and right the wrongs of the past few decades.
Dobson, who features on the latest Toohey's News: The Podcast edition this week, spoke impressively about the need to improve relationships with junior stakeholders in the Knights catchment area and making sure every young player has access to the best possible coaching.
Actions, though, speak louder than words.
More money will need to be allocated to ensure the plan is fully resourced. Given the Knights have made significant profits each year since the Wests Group took ownership, funneling even more of that excess into pathways would seem a no-brainer.
You are never going to get every recruitment-and-retention decision right but Jacob Kiraz continues to haunt the Knights hierarchy in a big way.
Kiraz, who was shopped by the Knights to the Bulldogs just prior to the start of last season because he wasn't rated a serious NRL prospect, scored two tries and ran for 235 metres against the Melbourne Storm last weekend. It wasn't the first time he has starred for the Dogs.
Another player the Knights opted not to retain, prop Pasami Saulo, has made 67 tackles in 74 minutes for Canberra. He would have been handy in Newcastle's roster right now.
A big injury toll may have been the catalyst but it was refreshing to see a host of locals named to play NRL for the Knights against the Dolphins on Friday night.
If you count Taree junior Mat Croker and Central Coast juniors Daniel Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland and Bradman Best, there were eight in the 17-man squad.
Four of the eight - Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Jack Hetherington, Brodie Jones and rookie Tom Cant - all played junior footy in Newcastle, Cessnock and Maitland. Crossland, Croker, Saifiti and Best are Knights juniors. Another debutant, Dylan Lucas, almost qualifies after playing senior footy for Souths Lions.
There was no shortage of heroes in the Knights' courageous win over the Wests Tigers last Sunday, with a host of players worthy of winning Baz's Best points.
Daniel Saifiti was a powerhouse up front while Tyson Gamble's debut for the club off the bench after Kalyn Ponga's HIA was a good one. But we couldn't go past the match-saving moments from Leo Thompson, who edged out Dane Gagai and Lachie Miller to snare major points.
Rd 2 - Knights v Tigers: 3 Leo Thompson, 2 Dane Gagai, 1 Lachie Miller.
Standings: 4 Lachie Miller, 3 Leo Thomson, 2 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai 1 Daniel Saifiti.
