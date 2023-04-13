This is partner content with Regional Angels.
Start-ups are struggling, but there are answers writes Sam Almaliki, founder and facilitator of Regional Angels.
Australia's start-up ecosystem is booming, especially in metropolitan areas.
According to research published by StartUp Genome, Melbourne ranks 36th globally, and Sydney has advanced in the last three years to place 20th in 2022.
Success in the regions, however, is less clear, and in many cases, start-ups are overlooked completely.
Additionally, with rising interest rates and the sting of inflation hitting many Aussie households, would-be entrepreneurs face tough decisions.
Access to capital and supportive networks are critical factors to the success of start-ups.
And for early-stage entrepreneurs, deciding to start a business outside of major state capitals is a challenge with unique difficulties.
Although the saying, necessity is the mother of innovation, may hold true in times of economic strife.
What is also true is friend and mum-and-dad investors are less likely to fork out when their own budget strings are tightening.
Would-be-entrepreneurs without connections to deep family pockets often miss out on opportunities to get beyond the proof of concept stage.
Not only is this a structural disadvantage against people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, but as a consequence, the broader Australian society misses out on the benefits their innovations would bring.
As the abrasive economic forecast continues, it is vital to advocate for investment in regional entrepreneurship because, in large part, a healthy business environment directly equates to a healthy and flourishing community.
"Fostering new business growth is essential for the vibrancy of a community", says the University of New England Professor and Head of Business School Sujana Adapa.
"Regional entrepreneurs often take on several roles, such as mentors, coaches, advisors and influencers in inspiring the next generation.
"In doing so, they make a significant contribution to the 'future of entrepreneurship' - all of which adds to the broader economic, social and societal goals."
An early-stage investment is arguably one of the most important factors in the success of a start-up.
And that is why angel investing is so essential; not only because it can lift the projects of marginalised and isolated communities, but angel investing gives entrepreneurs the means to grow and scale their projects when they need it most.
At its most simple form, angel investors are private individuals, often with significant capital, looking to invest in early-stage businesses in exchange for equity in the company.
Angel investing can be much more than just financially backing a nascent start-up.
There are two important aspects of angel investing worth mentioning here: Angels can be proactive, and they are patient.
Angels investors often come to the table with prior experience working in the business sector and running their own enterprises. Which means they can be proactive in mentoring and supporting the start-up founders.
Furthermore, with an Angel investor model, there is an appreciation that some start-up ideas take time to mature properly.
Angel investors are patient and understand that there are risks involved in venture capitalism.
Getting beyond the proof of concept stage for any start-up involves a great deal of hard yakka, and this is especially true for start-ups in our regions.
Organisations like Regional Angels and government-sponsored initiatives, like Local Innovation Network connect passionate entrepreneurs with vital financial and intellectual capital.
